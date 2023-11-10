Sponsor

Al’Quadis Un’Dronde Williams was born March 3, 1993 in Texarkana, Texas to the parents of Yarchekki Williams and Tyrone Kirkendall.

He was employed with Quail Tools A Parker Wellbore Company He was a student at Texas High School where he played football and ran track on the track team, which these two sports were his favorite.

He is preceded in death by his loving grandmother: Wenderlyn Williams and Helen Kirkendall, his great grand mother, Pearl Mae Johnson and his grand fathers, Roy Walker and Bethere Randles.

He leaves to cherish his memory to his mother: Yarchekki Williams ; his father: Tyrone (Tarisha) Kirkendall; brothers: Ty’Quandre Williams of Texarkana, TX Krue Kirkendall of Texarkana, TX; three sisters: Ty’Jona’ Williams, Ny’Asia Williams and Khabril Kirkendall all of Texarkana, TX; five aunts: Kim Williams of Texarkana, TX, Charlotte Kirkendall of Oklahoma City, OK, Wanda Kirkendall of Texarkana, TX; Shemeko Randles of Texarkana, TX and La Joyce Rochelle of Mesquite, TX; eight uncles: Gerod Williams, Brandon (Kita) Williams, Trenton (Renee) Williams, Tim (Gloria) Kirkendall, James Kirkendall, Christopher Kirkendall, and Reginald Randles all of Texarkana, TX; Darrell Bottle of Denver, CO; special friends: Cassandra Gulley and Ja’Kadis Aysen Williams, his (Unborn Child), Michael “Buddah” Brown, U’Ryan Nevels, Cortese Edwards, Rayonte Pumphy, Martese Jefferson, Jri Hunter, Jerry Hunter, Trey Rush and Michael “Squeak’ Wilburn and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, November 10, 2023 from 5:30-7:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM Mt. Grove Baptist Church with Overseer Kenneth Reid, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

