Alton Crump Jr., age 67, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Alton was born October 19, 1956, in Texarkana, Texas to Alton and Mary Crump. He was known as a family historian, and his good memory and strong mind for organization helped him to keep track of events and share them with his loved ones. He loved motorcycles and was also known as an excellent gardener, but more than anything he loved to spend time visiting and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alton Crump Sr. and his wife Mary; and one brother, Darrell Crump.

He is survived by his sister, Judy Noland; his brothers, Danny Crump and wife Jerri, and Donnie Crump and wife Sherri; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; two special friends Kaye and Rhonda; and a host of other friends and loved ones.

A graveside service will be held in his honor on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Cemetery, located at 826 North Kings Highway, Wake Village, TX 75501.

In lieu of flowers please instead make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Center.