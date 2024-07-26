Texas High School Earns Cognia Accreditation

Sponsor

Texarkana Independent School District announced today that it has earned Cognia® Accreditation. Cognia is a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers.

Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes districts that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meets the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school is accredited and that Texas High School is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia Performance Standards and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

To earn Cognia accreditation, a school district must also implement a continuous improvement process and submit it to internal and external review. Schools in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a six-year term. Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish. Texas High School is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards, and is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”

Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), the Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC), and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Parents and interested community members can learn more about the Cognia Accreditation at cognia.org.

About Cognia

Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services to institutions and other education providers. The result of the merger of AdvancED and Measured Progress, Cognia was formed to bridge the gap between school evaluation and student assessment. As a global nonprofit working in 90 countries, our 40,000 institutions serve and support nearly 17 million students and 800,000 educators every day. Cognia serves as a trusted partner in advancing learning for all. Find out more at cognia.org.

