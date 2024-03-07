Sponsor

Alvis Wayne Golden of Wake Village, Texas passed away on March 2nd, 2024, at a local hospital.

Mr. Golden was born June 15th, 1951, in Texarkana, Texas.

He retired from Windstream phone company with over 40 years of experience. He was preceded in death by his wife Sonja, his parents TJ and Maudie as well as his stepdaughter Theresa Walters.

He is survived by four stepchildren: Gary Walters, Jeana Walters, Jeffrey Walters, and Kenneth Walters. As well as ten grandchildren; Jason, Sean, Marissa, Michael, Christian, Cody, Catherine, Jeffrey, Kenneth, and Kasie. He also had fifteen great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial scheduled at Chapelwood Funeral Home at a later date.