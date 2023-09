Sponsor

Amari Carson was born on September 19, 2023, in the arms of our Heavenly Father to Lagaryonn Carson and Aja Trammel.

She leaves to cherish her memories her parent Lagaryonn Carson and Aja Trammel; brother Zaden Carson; sister Kayee Carson; grandmother Lasondra Trammel; and great grandfather Billy Day; and a number of other relatives.