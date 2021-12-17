Advertisement

Amber Nicole Drumm was born September 2,1981 in Texarkana, Texas to

Billy Drumm & Hollie LaBeff Drumm. On Saturday, December 11, 2021,

Amber gained her wings and went to be with the Lord.

She graduated from Arkansas High School in 2000 and from Texarkana

Community College in the top of her class Cosmetology class.

Amber was preceded in death by her Great grandmother Cleo Scott.

A legacy of life and love will forever be cherished in the hearts of:

Sons, Cole Blake Drumm of Texarkana, TX.; and Kohyn Smith of

Texarkana, AR.; Daughters: Mayhl Addison Drumm and Falisaty Smith of

Texarkana, AR.; Mother: Hollie LaBeff Drumm of Texarkana, TX.; Father;

Billy Drumm of Texarkana, AR.; Sisters: Shannon Drumm of Brazoria, TX

and Whitney Drumm of Texarkana, AR.; Brother: Billy Drumm Jr. of

Texarkana, AR., Maternal Grandparents: Hollis (Janice) LaBeff of

Texarkana, AR.; Nephew: Devin Drumm of Texarkana, AR., Niece: Cloie

Drumm of Texarkana, AR.; Aunt: Michele McFaul of Texarkana, TX.;

Uncle: Mike (Grace) LaBeff of Houston, TX.; Cousins: Nathan LaBeff and

Nicole (Rev. Brian) Glenn of Texarkana, AR.; and a host of nieces,

nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Memorial Service Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM at New Life

Tabernacle Church, 1118 Wood Street, Texarkana, TX with Rev. Brian

Glenn, Eulogist.

