Express Employment Professionals Host 6th Annual Toy Drive

Advertisement

Express Employment Professionals in Texarkana, USA has hosted their 6th annual Spreading Joy Gifting Hope Toy Drive.

Staff members from Express have chosen to support Domestic Violence Prevention’s Santa Store and Child Protective Services this year. The children in need who are placed in foster care has increased tremendously over the years and the children they serve are frequently overlooked and often are the ones in the most need. Often taken from their homes with only the clothes on their back, children served by CPS are vulnerable and need comfort. Toys donated to CPS/ Department of Human Services are used at the time of placement and throughout the year for birthdays, Christmas and other holidays. Children in Miller, Bowie, Little River, Hempstead, and Cass Counties will benefit from this event. The Domestic Violence Prevention Santa Store helps provide gifts for over 200 families each year. Many of the DVP’s clients don’t have the necessary documents to receive assistance from other programs that provide gifts for children or they are afraid to ask for help in such a public way. The Santa Store is 100% free and this program puts a smile on the families’ faces who’ve been through rough times and helps the clients gain self-esteem.

Since 2015 Express has teamed up with Santa and has donated over 7,000 toys. Not only does Express donate a toy in honor of our clients who utilize Express for the year but Express also matches any toy or money donated.

Advertisement

This year Express was able to donate over 1,500 toys in the Ark-La-Tex. This year Guardians of the Children MC Sulphur River Chapter, Caraustar, Greater Texarkana Young Professionals, Texana Bank, Humco Holding, Cass Co. Equipment, and Quality Store Fixtures have assisted with the efforts of Express Employment Professionals with this toy drive as well as other individuals in the community.

For more information regarding how you can help with future toy drives, please contact Heather Buster at 430-200-5143 or heather.buster@expresspros.com.

