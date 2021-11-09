Amora Marie-Brooke Aleman, 2, of Hooks, Texas passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021. She was born September 5, 2019 in Texarkana, Texas to Michael and Karmyn Aleman.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother Cindy Minter, uncle Jose Aleman, and great grandfather Benny Griffin.

Amora leaves behind her parents, three brothers Joseph, Karter, and Michael Aleman; two sisters Brooklyn and Alissa Aleman; grandmother Kelli Rambo of Queen City, Texas; grandfathers Josafat Aleman of Texarkana, Texas, Thomas Minter of Hooks, Texas; great grandmother Charlotte Griffin of Fouke, Arkansas two aunts Kayla Robinson of Texarkana, Texas, Veronica Allen of Fouke, Arkansas; one uncle Francisco Aleman and wife Anna of Queen City, Texas; along with a host of other relatives.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, November 12, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Chapelwood.

