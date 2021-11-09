Doris Carter

Early in the morning, on the first day of the week, a glorious and miraculous event happened in Terrell, TX. Doris Ann Hensley Carter’s spirit was released from a body of suffering and pain to return to her Beloved Creator! She now knows what we, who remain, can only imagine. “For no eye has seen, no ear has heard, neither has it entered into the heart of man what God has prepared for those who love Him.” I Corinthians 2:9.

Doris loved her Lord with every fiber of her being! She talked about Him, sang to Him, prayed to Him, trusted Him, served Him, lived every moment aware of His presence.

She now rejoices in His very presence and with loved ones who were awaiting her arrival. Her parents, Carl Van and Opal Christine Wisener Hensley. Brothers: Ernie, Jack, Jesse, Lonnie, Carlis (Bud), and Billy Hensley. Sisters: Grace Hensley, Lovella Meyer, Frances Dodson, and Dorothy Landers.

Advertisement

Those who await to join her: the love of her life, husband, Douglas Carter of Terrell, TX. Sons: Keith Rodden (Renae), Waxahachie, TX, Michael Rodden (Lisa), Hooks, TX, Mike Carter (Kellie), Blevins, AR. Daughter: Kim Lane (Brad), McCaskill, AR. One brother, Bobby Hensley (Judy), Genoa, AR, one sister, Pat Petty (Steve), Red Lick, TX

Grandchildren: Amber Rojas (Bryan) Austin, TX, Brittani Rodden, Dallas, TX, Justin Rodden, Red Oak, TX, Brandi Hout, Casey Hout, Hooks, TX, Cameron Lane, McCaskill, AR, Austin Lane, Irving, TX, Lane Carter, Kaden Carter, Blevins, AR. Great-grandchildren: Krista, Jayden, Gavin, Kali, Austin, TX, Trenton Carter, Blevins, AR. Numerous family members and much loved friends.

Doris worked in various Departments of Gov’t until her retirement from USDA. Just a few other things that kept her busy: she raised beautiful Rottweilers and a special little stray named Buddy. Doug is a master electrician so they started their own company, D&D Electric. They also had a sign shop, Signs By Design, where they did banners and signs. Doris did embroidery, screen printing and just about anything anyone needed. They sold ladies apparel at First Monday in Canton for many years. This business evolved into a store front in Wills Point, TX. To say they kept busy is an understatement! But when they could, they loved to RV to the lake to rest and fish.



God gave Doris an enormous heart of love and compassion for others. She loved to help in her churches food pantry and give clothing away. But, praying for all who entered was her greatest joy. She never missed a church service if she was able. Listening to her hubby play the drums on the Praise Team made her very happy. God’s word was her source of strength not only in church but in her quite time at home. She spent many hours in her chair reading and praying. There are many journals filled with her prayers and the words her Lord spoke to her heart. These times with her Lord built her faith and gave her the strength to endure the coming years of her battle with cancer. She was an inspiration to all who witnessed her unwavering faith and trust in her Lord.

Words cannot express our families deepest appreciation to her wonderful caregiver, her husband, Doug. He was tireless in his care and devotion to her every need. If he could build it, buy it or fix it, she never wanted for anything. Not to mention the cleaning, cooking, shopping, administering her meds, bathing her, washing her hair. The list is endless! In his words, “She’s my love and I will always be there for her.” And he was, thank you Doug with all our heart and we will do as she ask, “Take care of Doug.” Thank you to Pathway Hospice and to the precious nurse who cared for her the last two days of her earthly journey. And to the many friends who brought food, visited and prayed for her, thank you. Special thanks to Helena Cunningham who was always there when Doug needed someone to stay with Doris while he ran errands.

Doris never wanted to be fussed over so we honored her request for no funeral. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 13, 2 PM, Wills Point Assembly of God in Wills Point, TX and Saturday, November 20, 11 AM, Red Lick United Methodist Church, Red Lick (Texarkana, TX). We will miss her but rejoice in her victory in Jesus! “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saint.” Psalms 116:15



I’m sure she would want me to end this by letting you know her deepest prayer and burden not only for her family but for the world. If you have not accepted the precious gift of salvation freely given to us but costly to our Lord, don’t wait another minute. “For God so love the world that He gave His only son that whosoever believes in Him shall never perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 Jesus died for us now we much live for Him. Blessings and love from the Carter and Hensley family.

