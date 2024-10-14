Sponsor

Andrea Burkland, age 50, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2024, at a local hospital.

Andrea was born on August 3, 1974, to her parents Larry Joe and Diane Purifoy in Texarkana, TX. Andrea attended a local cosmetology school after her husband, Tad, who she had shared 18 lovely years with, passed. Andrea was blessed with her first child Lakynn and after marrying Tad, they were both blessed with their child together, Connor.

She was known for her heart of gold, often taking care of cats and gifting all that she could to others. She loved to garden, shop, and try out new crafts. She always made sure that she had a Dr. Pepper in hand, a soap opera on tv, and her favorite music station, K-Love, playing on the radio. She was Methodist by faith and a member of Holly Springs Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tad Burkland, her father, Larry Joe Purifoy, and her grandparents.

She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Lakynn and Dylan Carlton of Texarkana, AR, and Connor and Rikki Burkland of Genoa, AR; three grandchildren, Lincoln Carlton, Hattie Carlton, and Khaisley Fricks; her mother and stepfather, Diane and Patrick McDaniel of Texarkana, TX; her siblings, Veronica and Luke Whitehead, Cindy Brown, and Michael and Alexandra Purifoy; along with her special nieces and nephews; and one very special friend, Christie Wells

To send flowers or monetary donations, the family will be at the home of Connor Burkland on 12764 State Highway 196 in Texarkana, AR 71854.

Arrangements are under the care of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.