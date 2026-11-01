June 6, 1930 – October 27, 2026

Andrew “Andy” Adams, age 96, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, October 27, 2026 in a local memory care facility.

Mr. Adams was born June 6, 1930 in Texarkana, Texas. He was retired from Red River Army Depot; a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the Korean War and was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Adams and by the second love of his life, Patricia “Miss. Pat” Varnon.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 2, 2026 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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