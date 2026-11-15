Justin Phillips, 46, of Texarkana, TX passed away Sunday, November 1, 2026 in Texarkana, TX. He was born August 8, 1980 in Texarkana, TX to Christopher and Janet (Conley) Phillips. He is preceded in death by his father, Christopher...

August 8, 1980 – November 1, 2026

Justin Phillips, 46, of Texarkana, TX passed away Sunday, November 1, 2026 in Texarkana, TX. He was born August 8, 1980 in Texarkana, TX to Christopher and Janet (Conley) Phillips. He is preceded in death by his father, Christopher Phillips and maternal grandparents, Dorris and Jim Conley.

Survivors include his mother, Janet Phillips of Ashdown, AR, two sons, Tristan Phillips of Texarkana, TX and Aidan Phillips of Nash, TX, one brother, Luke Phillips of Texarkana, TX and two sisters, Kristan Phillips of Texarkana, TX and Shea Phillips of Texarkana, AR.

A memorial service is pending at a later date.

Courtesy of Madden Funeral Home.

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