Angela Marie Sneed, age 52, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, died Thursday, September 16, 2021 in a Mt. Pleasant hospital.

Mrs. Sneed was born April 3, 1969 in Mitchell, Indiana. She was a teacher at Redwater High School and a member of the Texarkana First Church of the Nazarene.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Sneed and by her parents, John and Anna Slayton Ball.

She is survived by one daughter, Abby Sneed and fiancée Lane Grinder; one son Lucas Sneed; one sister, Beth Meneely and husband Jeff; one aunt, Erman Brannon and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Redwater High School Cafetorium with Rev. Chris Sutherland officiating.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. prior to the service.

Services are under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to the Angie Sneed Benefit Fund through Go Fund Me and Venmo.