Tony Ray Maloney, age 64, of Texarkana, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Tony was born on October 14, 1956 in Grants Pass, Oregon to Bradford Lee and Mildred Hale Maloney. He was a worship leader in the Texarkana area and for Acts 2 tent revivals. He was an Evangelist Pastor, guitarist, song writer, and dearly loved the Lord. He was gifted in helping people in the community and will be greatly missed by all.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Gail Maloney of Texarkana; his daughters, Amber Beasley of Wake Village, Texas, Alisa Peltier of Chehais, Washington, Aubrey Maloney of Texarkana, Arkansas, Krystal Shermer of Fouke, Arkansas; his sons, Kurtis Fiori of Texarkana, Arkansas, Will Lee of Texarkana, Arkansas; his brothers, Mike Maloney of Winfield, Texas, Chris Maloney of Burien, Washington, Matthew Maloney of Naples, Idaho; 13 grandchildren; along with many relatives and friends.

A family memorial will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 from 6-8 PM at the Biblical Life Style Center (Regions), 907 CR 2311, Texarkana, TX 75503.