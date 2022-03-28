Advertisement

Angelica Jaralillo, age 53, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Jaralillo was born June 1, 1968, in Comonfort Guanajuato, Mexico. She was a housekeeper and loved to cook. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers, dancing and going to concerts. Angelica was a loving wife and mother and loved taking care of her children and her dogs.

She was proud of her Hispanic heritage and Hispanic awareness in the community was very important to her. Angelica was of the Catholic faith.

Her parents, Doroteo Valle Cruz and Sofia Garcia Cruz, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Miguel Jaralillo; three sons, Miguel Jaralillo Jr and wife Allison, Cesar Jaralillo and Louis Jaralillo; one grandson, Vicente Jaralillo; eight siblings, Francisco Valle Garcia, Jose Luis Valle Garcia, David Valle Garcia, Javier Valle Garcia, Jaime Valle Garcia, Ofelia Valle Garcia, Gloria Valle Garcia and Silvia Valle Garcia; along with numerous other relatives.

Viewing will be on Sunday from 8am-4pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, March 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

