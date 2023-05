Anita Louise Sterling-Dyer, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in a local care facility. Anita was born on August 19, 1947 in Rothwell, New Mexico to Elfego Lucero & Dorothy Hovarter

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.