Crater to Host Prospectors’ Gemboree on June 17

Greetings from the Crater of Diamonds State Park! Every year, thousands of travelers from all over the world visit this world-famous park. On one special day each year, we host a celebration of those who come in search of diamonds. This year, the park will host its 10th Annual Prospectors’ Gemboree on June 17!

Festivities will include a day of fun games for the whole family, like our Diamond Digging Contest and Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest, sponsored by local businesses. Visitors can also search for prizes hidden throughout the park’s diamond search area during our annual Prospector’s Treasure Hunt.

Ever wondered what a diamond looks like up close? From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can meet Crater diamond finders and collectors from around the region and hear the stories “behind the finds” at our 15th Annual Famous Crater Diamonds Exhibit, a rare display of diamonds found in Arkansas!

A complete schedule of events, games, and activities can be picked up at the Visitor Center on June 17. All games and activities are free with the purchase of admission to search for diamonds ($13.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages six through 12; ages five and under are free). For more information, contact Crater of Diamonds State Park at 870-285-3113, or email CraterofDiamonds@arkansas.com. We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate diamond miners in Arkansas during Prospectors’ Gemboree!

Search area last plowed: April 19, 2023

Most recent significant rain: May 20, 2023

Recent diamond finds (100 points = 1 carat):

May 27 – Jamie Randt & Jason Cox, Anoka, MN, 3 pt. yellow; Mary J. Wunderlich, Houston, TX, 80 pt. white; Dane Shurtliff, Festus, MO, 6 pt. white

May 28 – Patrick Shay, New Berlin, WI, 6 pt. white; Olivia Bergeron, Hamburg, AR, 58 pt. white; Connie & Rusty Gray, Lesage, WV, 6 pt. yellow; Paul Penn, Texarkana, AR, 4 pt. white; Erik McGarrah, Exeter, MO, 19 pt. brown

