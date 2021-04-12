Advertisement

Anita F. Raney, age 81 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her at her family home on Raindrop Acres with her children beside her. Mrs. Raney was born September 4, 1939 in New Boston, Texas. She was retired from Red River Army Depot as a Personnel Clerk, member of Westside Church of Christ, and is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Myrtice Allen, brother Lawrence Allen, Husband Alvin Gifford, and Husband of 44 years, B.D. Raney.

Mrs. Raney is survived by her daughter and son in law, Regina and Mike Welch of New Boston, Texas, son, Hud Raney of New Boston, Texas, grandchildren, Elizabeth Welch of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Hudson Raney of Texarkana, Texas, Stacia Raney and Natalie Raney both of New Boston, Texas, one sister, Geneva Willett of Texarkana, Texas, one brother, Mark Allen of Texarkana, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 16, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas with Andy McCarter and Jimmy Woodard officiating. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. There will be no graveside service. The family will be at Mom’s house after the service. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the funeral home.