Anita Polomsky, age 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 12, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Polomsky was born August 20, 1955, in Vancouver, Washington. She was a retired emergency room RN of over thirty years and was a member of Circle J Cowboy Church. She dedicated her life to the Lord in 2008 and was a founding member of Circle J Cowboy church. She loved living the farm life. Raising ponies and chickens was her passion. She also loved music and played the guitar, drums, and piano. Mrs. Polomsky was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Faye Renfro of Vancouver, Washington.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-seven years, Robert “Tony” Polomsky; six children, Matt and Chandra Phillips of Caldwell, Idaho, Michelle and Rande Bean of Boise, Idaho, Melissa Dark of Boise, Idaho, Daniel and Amber Polomsky of Texarkana, Arkansas, Jonathan and Amber Polomsky of Roseburg, Oregon, Hannah and Michael Frenette of Kennewick, Washington; twenty-three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Kay and Nick Jones, Lois Zuppan, Betty Renfro; father in-law and mother in-law, Bob and Marilyn Polomsky of Fouke, Arkansas and a host of other relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

To be apart from the body is to be present with the Lord.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Circle J Cowboy Church with Todd Hervey officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

