Mrs. Elva Ruth Duncan, age 95, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2023.

Mrs. Duncan was born October 28, 1927 in Lockesburg, Arkansas and had lived most of her life in Texarkana. She was a member of Hickory Street Baptist Church and was a retired classroom teacher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Duncan.

Survivors include one daughter, Karen Seller of Farmington, AR, two sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Cathy Clay of Texarkana, AR, and Terry and Stacy Clay of Texarkana, TX, one sister, Bernice Russell of Oklahoma City, OK, seven grandchildren, Paul Clay of Texarkana, AR, Tommy Clay of Texarkana, AR, Joshua Clay of Texarkana, Tx, Tiffany Upchurch of Wake Village, TX, Nicholas Clay of Nash, Texas, Stephanie Seller of Denver, Co, and Jennifer Woodmansee of Prattsville, AR, fifteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 P. M. Wednesday at Hickory Street Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Strebeck officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the church from 1 PM Wednesday until service time.

Memorials may be made to: Hickory Street Baptist Church, 2923 Hickory Street, Texarkana, AR, 71854.