Sponsor

Ann Avery, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Avery was born on September 1, 1945, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident.

Ann was a kind and gracious lady, constantly looking out for those around her. She poured her love into her family and treasured every moment with them. Her love was unconditional. Her devotion as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was evident in all she did.

She was a prayer warrior, asking the Lord to pour out His grace and love upon her family and friends. She carried her faith boldly and joyfully, sharing the hope she found with her Savior with everyone she encountered. Her greatest desire was that others would come to know the love of Jesus, just like she had. She listened with understanding and never passed judgment. She lived her life with open hands- always giving and always serving, never turning away those that were in need. She was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church; her church family was family.

Her life was a testimony of kindness, generosity, and unwavering faith. To know her was to be blessed by her warmth and her love. Though our hearts are heavy with the loss of Ann, we can find comfort in knowing that she is now with her Savior whom she cherished so dearly.

Ann is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Charles Avery of Texarkana, AR, one son, Randy Avery of Texarkana, AR; one daughter, Terri Whitley of Texarkana, AR; grandchildren, Brandon Puryear of Texarkana, AR, Kristie and Adam Wickless of Foreman, AR, Jodee and Austin Putman of Texarkana, AR, Brianna and Ben Francis of Delight, AR; six great grandchildren, Micah Wickless, Braxtyn Putman, Layson Francis, Abigail Putman, Beckett Francis, and Walker Francis; sister-in-law, Joyce George of Greensboro, NC; niece, Jo Ellen Lucas of Louisville, NC; nephew, John George of Charolette, NC; her special friends whom she loved to share meals with, Ed and Linda Oliver and Dean and Vanessa Wharton; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 6, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – AR with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Visitation will be held the evening prior, Friday, September 5, 2025, from 6:00-8:00 PM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.