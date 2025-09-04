Sponsor

Tim Darden, age 64, of Atlanta, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. He was born on October 10, 1960, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Phyllis and George Lewis.

Tim loved the great outdoors and could often be found fishing or camping, two of his favorite pastimes. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. Known for his fun-loving and outgoing spirit, Tim never met a stranger. His down-to-earth nature and big heart touched everyone who knew him, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, laughter, and love.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and George Lewis, and his stepdaughter, Jodie Butler.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Judy Darden; daughter, Tiffany Darden; brother, Jim Darden and wife Julie; stepchildren, Amanda Howe, Don Adams, Rhad Butler, and Chance Butler; seven grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

A graveside service will be held at Chapelwood Memorial Garden on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM, with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, September 5, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.