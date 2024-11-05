Sponsor

Ann Maria Dixon Stevenson Vance, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Hospice of Texarkana. She was born on January 24, 1950, in Peckville, PA, to Joseph and Helen Dixon.

Mrs. Vance spent her working day as a cashier for Kmart and Walmart where she later retired. In her free time, she enjoyed an ice- cold Pepsi while watching NCIS and Walker with her family. She was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Dixon.

Left to cherish her memory are sons Robert Stevenson and wife Tina of Virgina, William Stevenson and wife Dedra of Texarkana; brothers Joseph Dixon of Texarkana, Ronald Dixon and wife Theresa of Texarkana, Eugene Dixon and Wife Michelle of Pennsylvania; Sister Barbara Rateliff and husband Clifton of Texarkana; grandchildren Tiphanie Wagner and husband Brock, Dakotah Stevenson, Baylee Wolfe, Charlotte Stevenson; 5 great-grandchildren; several special nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at Chapelwood Memorial Garden, in Nash, Texas with Brother Jeff Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at Chapelwood Funeral Home.