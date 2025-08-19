Sponsor

Anna Johnson, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in a local retirement facility.

Mrs. Johnson was born on December 4, 1936, in Crocketts Bluff, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. After fifty-plus years of devoted service, Mrs. Johnson retired from the Texarkana Gazette, where she faithfully served both WEHCO Media and her community. During her career at the Gazette, she held various positions, including secretary and administrative assistant, before taking on a role overseeing the Human Resources department. She was a loyal employee and a gracious woman of integrity, never speaking an unkind word about anyone. She was affectionately known as “Sarge,” but the employees all loved and respected Ms. Anna. Every employee knew that if Ms. Anna asked for something, you’d better give it to her. Anna was very detail-oriented and made sure everything ran smoothly. She held many titles in life and had many friends, but the ones she cherished were Mother, Grandma, and “Grandma on the Bus”. “Grandma on the Bus” was a name given to her by her grandchildren in Tennessee because she always rode a Greyhound bus to visit. She was a faithful member of Walnut Street Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Dena Cope, two sisters, Edna Rose Stephens and Juanita Ross, and one brother, Charles Stephens.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Freddie Jester of Texarkana, Arkansas, one son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Allison Johnson of Nashville, Tennessee, son-in-law, Billy Cope of Genoa, Arkansas, one brother, George Stephens, and one sister, Janet Sacarello: five grandchildren, McCall Palmer, Jordan Qualls, Jacob Qualls, Beau Johnson, and Cannon Johnson, the father of her children Maxie Johnson of Genoa, AR; several great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas, from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M.

Funeral Service will be 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas, with Jerry Monholland officiating. Burial will be in Genoa Central Cemetery.