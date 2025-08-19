Sponsor

Troy Herman Martin, age 93, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 16, 2-25. Born December 31, 1931, in Prescott, Arkansas, Troy was raised in nearby Springhill, AR and graduated from Prescott High School in 1952, where he proudly lettered in both football and basketball.

Following graduation, Troy served his county with honor in the U.S. Army and National Guard in Prescott for four years. While stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, he earned the designation of Expert Marksman with the .45 caliber pistol – a reflection of his discipline and skill.

On July 18, 1953, Troy married the love of his life, Biddie Daniels. Together, they built a life marked by devotion, hard work, and deep family ties. Troy’s professional journey spanned insurance, finance, and banking before he found his niche in the retail and wholesale car business.

A lifelong supporter of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Troy found joy in attending games and cheering on his team. His greatest pleasures, however, came from watching his children and grandchildren excel in sports, hosting cherished holiday gatherings, and lovingly spoiling his grandchildren

Troy was preceded in death by his father, John Earnest Martin; mother, Leoma Hill Martin Daniel; brother, John Benjamin Martin; sisters, Hellen Spell, Mary Lee Haynie, and Pauline Fore; and great-granddaughter, Chandler Michelle Daffern.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Biddie Herron Martin; half-sister, Judy Jones of Conway, AR; children, Becky Davis of Bella Vista, AR, Gerry Martin of Genoa, AR, and Robert Kyle Martin of Texarkana, AR; grandchildren, Bret (Ileana) Davis of Rogers, AR, Andrea Martin Black of Genoa, AR, Brandon (Karri) Martin of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Jessica (Chris) Daffern of Redwater, TX, Lindsey (Chance) Southerland of Foreman, AR, Landon Martin of Texarkana, TX, Logan Martin of Genoa, AR; and ten great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 5200 E Broad St Texarkana, AR 71854 under the director of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, TX 75503.

Hospice of Texarkana 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr Texarkana, TX 75503.

Hickory Street Baptist Church, 2923 Hickory St Texarkana, AR 71954.

Troy’s legacy of love, laughter, and loyalty will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.