Anna Mae Funderburk, age 108, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, September 11, 2021 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Funderburk was born June 2, 1913 in South Texas and was retired from the Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Funderburk; one son, Joe B. Funderburk and by one granddaughter, Charity Raffaelli.

She is survived by one daughter-in-law, Polly Dunn Alexander of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Gary Alexander of Round Rock, TX, Gayle Greenthaner and husband David of the Netherlands, Sara Greathouse and husband Bryan of Texarkana, Arkansas and Jennifer Davis and husband Skipper of Texarkana, Arkansas; eight great grandchildren, Bailey Parker, Jake Alexander, Chance Rhoades, Stephanie Greenthaner, Chase Raffaelli, Drew Raffaelli, Brady Greathouse and Kendall Greathouse; one great-great grandchild, Greyson Parker.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Chapelwood Cemetery with Jim Legrand officiating. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.