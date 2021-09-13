Advertisement

William Gregory Bennett, age 63, of Texarkana, AR, formerly of Magnolia, died on September 11, 2021. Born on February 3, 1958, he was the son of the late John William and Velma Grace Bennett. He graduated from Magnolia High School.

Over the years, he established a variety of businesses including The Greg Bennett Company, Double Angel Hunting Club, Title Guaranty of Columbia County, Southwest Appraisals, Double Angel Rice Farms, BeBack Vacation Rentals and others.

Greg was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent most of his free time making the Double Angel Hunting Club a better place for all to enjoy and build memories. He was member of First United Methodist Church of Texarkana, but never missed a Sunday service no matter where he traveled. He was on the HOA Board of Directors of the Tides at Tops’l in Miramar Beach, FL. He was also quietly supportive of his church and other causes in all aspects of his life.

Advertisement

He is survived by, Deidra, his wife of 40 years, children; Brent (Morgan) and Wes (Kaci) all of Texarkana and Blair of Dallas; four granddaughters Maxwell, Madge, Hadley and Grace Bennett all of Texarkana; a sister Anne Toppett (Scott), nephew Matthew Toppett (Abygail) and niece Claire Kalteyer (Richard), all of Dallas; a brother-in-law Johnny Dees (Susan) of Magnolia; nieces Landyn Dees of Dallas and Madison Dees of Houston; a mother-in-law Norma Jean Dees of Texarkana.

A casual memorial service and celebration will be held on Monday, September 13 at Double Angel Hunting Club, 29 Lafayette 136, Lewisville AR. Visitation will be at 4:00 with the service at 4:30. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

First United Methodist Church Texarkana

400 East 6th St

Texarkana AR 71854

Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia

1600 Hollingsworth St

Magnolia AR 71753