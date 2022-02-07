Anne Vanderburg

Advertisement

Anne Laverne Vanderburg, age 92, of Queen City, Texas, died Friday, February 4, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Vanderburg was born December 30, 1929, in Dallas, Texas, and was raised at Boles Children’s Home, Quinlan, Texas. It was while there that she met her husband, Coble “CB” Vanderbug, who was also living at the home. After CB returned from World War II, the two were wed, and were married for fifty-six years.

Mrs. Vanderburg was a longtime member of the former Rose Hill Church of Christ, now Hampton Church of Christ where she served as a Sunday School teacher among many other things. Anne was also very proud of the fact that after retirement from Day and Zimmerman, she became certified to teach American Sign Language and taught sign language to many children in her home.

She enjoyed painting and was a Texarkana Gazette crossword champion, as well as winning the Gazette’s Bingo game many times. She was also a word search queen. Anne was a loving, caring woman and was a dedicated and devout Christian. Throughout her illness she would often say “thank you Jesus”, worshipping Him even in the hard times.

Preceding her in death were her husband, CB Vanderburg; one son, Mark Vanderburg; one grandson, Shane Vanderburg and one great-grandson, Aaron Richardson.

Survivors include her children, Walter Vanderburg and Iris Solomon; seven grandchildren, Yolanda Vanderburg, Rhonda Hubbard, Lance Morgan, Braeden Vanderburg, Bo Vanderburg, Chad Vanderburg and Jake Vanderburg; eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

