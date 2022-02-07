Advertisement

Lillian Grace Taylor, age 108, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, February 4, 2022, at her daughter’s residence.

Mrs. Taylor was born September 29, 1913, in Cass County, Texas to Luther and Sarah McConnell. Mrs. Taylor was a supportive military wife and traveled all over with her husband Edwin, who was in the Air Force. She was very patriotic and true to God and country. Grace and Edwin were married for seventy-one years before his death in 2010. Mrs. Taylor was retired from Liberty-Eylau Schools where she was an elementary school teacher. She and her husband were faithful church members, active in many ministries over the years. She was a current member of First Baptist Church Wake Village and was a faithful prayer warrior.

Mrs. Taylor loved to cook and read cookbooks, enjoyed sewing and making quilts and crafting. She was a gardener of both vegetables and flowers. She loved to play games, especially Skip Bo and 42 and had even taught someone the game just a year ago at the age of 106. Grace was an avid reader of old westerns particularly Louis L’Amour books. She was also an avid sports fan and loved to travel to watch her grandkids play ball. Grace was very family oriented and was a true matriarch.

When asked how she felt each day, she would reply “I feel good!” She believed an aspirin would cure anything. It’s difficult to get 108 years of a life well lived into a couple of paragraphs. Grace lived a beautiful life and left a legacy of love for her family. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Taylor and numerous loved ones who have gone before her.

Survivors include her children, Don Taylor and wife Mayli of Bracketville, Texas, Sue Buchanan of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Sarah Black and husband, Bobby of Texarkana; six grandchildren, Laura Henderson and husband, Chris, Greg Buchanan and wife Jessica, Donnie Buchanan and wife Leah, Stephanie Prince and husband, Phillip, Joe Black and wife Monica and Jon Black and wife Stacey; along with numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, February 7, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Neathery and Rev. Kelsey Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

The family would like to thank the Transcend Hospice family, especially Billy Skidmore and Lisa Nichols, and also Marilyn McDonald, Robyn Fletcher, Harry and Nelda Adams and the FBC Wake Village family for all of their love and support and faithful friendship with Grace.

