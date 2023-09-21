Annie Fields

Sponsor

A very-loved Annie M. Fields entered this life August 15,1970 to the late Andrew and Ruby Jackson. She peacefully went to be her Lord and Savior on September 13, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers Odis Jackson, Wiley and James Stewart.

She grew up in the Leary Community where at an early age she joined the Leary Chapel Baptist Church. She had many interests , she was youth president, member of the choir, loved to write plays and plan trips with the family.

Her passion was the drums, she was a self-taught drummer. She graduated from Hooks high school. Worked for DLA at Red River Army Depot as the Hazmat Supervisor. She Later moved her membership to Antioch Baptist Church after playing drums for several years there. Annie was loved by all. She leaves to cherish her memories : Her husband ; Ron Fields: one step-son, Cedric Schmeissner; 3 Sisters; Gurtha Davis, Essie Aubrey, Dessie Stewart (Richard) ; 2 Brothers; Andrew Jackson (Michelle), Timothy Jackson (Tammie) Along with a host of special nieces, nephews, relatives, in-laws, friends and a very special sister/ friend Angela Cook.

Visitation Friday, September 22, 2023 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, September 23, 2023 12:00 PM Antioch Baptist Church, 1036 Addison Street, New Boston, Texas with Rev. Monte Young, Eulogist.