Community invited to join fall Clean-Up Day

Sponsor

The Keep Texarkana Beautiful (KTB) committee invites the community to join them for Clean-Up Day on Saturday, September 30th, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. They will be focusing on three neighborhoods this year including Beverly, Rosehill, and New Town; however, all Texarkana residents are encouraged to participate in this all hands-on clean-up effort.

The locations listed below will be set up in a few areas for those collecting trash. As a reminder, items such as batteries, tires, paint, and large appliances like refrigerators and washing machines are not permitted in roll-off containers.

1303 Milam St. (Across from Rosehill Community Garden)

901 Lumpkin St. (Beverly Community Center)

3208 Lincoln Ave. (Bell Park in New Town)

For more information, contact Vashil Fernandez at (903) 798-3904 or vashil.fernandez@txkusa.org.

