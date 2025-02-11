Sponsor

Annie Rene Damm, age 85, of Hooks, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 4, 2025, due to complications from the flu. She was born May 8, 1939, in Pike, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Bill and Irene Jackson from Alexandria, Indiana.

Annie was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James Richard Damm, two sisters, Ann Cox and Jene Garrett, and two brothers, Pat Jackson and Kenneth Jackson.

While she enjoyed a few different occupations throughout her life, what she enjoyed most was the time she spent with her family and friends, she loved to make people feel special and important. Throughout her life she spent time at many different events with her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren genuinely supporting them and cheering them on.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Texarkana and enjoyed her time immensely with her dear friends in fellowship, Bible study and Sunday school.

Annie is survived by one daughter, Leslie Kennedy of Hooks, Texas, and two sons and their spouses; Jeff and Trena Damm of Fate, Texas, and Tony and Karabeth Damm of Bloomingburg, New York. Seven grandchildren; Bradley Damm, Jeffrey Damm, Tad Hill, Simone Hill, Ariana Damm, Alex Damm, Grace Damm, and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Juanita Shallenburger, and three brothers, Kevin Jackson, Kerry Jackson, and Kirby Jackson.

Saturday, February 8, at the Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas, at 1pm the family will receive visitors and have a viewing that will highlight moments of Annie’s life. The memorial service will be at 2pm with the burial immediately following.

May God grant us all the Serenity to accept the things we cannot change, the Courage to change the things we can, and the Wisdom to know the difference.