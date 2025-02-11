Sponsor

Gary C. Nolte Sr., age 80, of Texarkana, AR, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2025, at a local hospital.

Gary was born on February 22, 1944, in Texarkana, AR, to his parents, Georg and Mary Nolte.

He was a mechanical engineer, United States Air Force veteran, and coached the Arkansas High School Razorbacks Trap Team. He was rewarded with the Jack Hardy award for his tremendous volunteer work with the school. He was an avid deer hunter and a very inquisitive man. He always loved to learn new things. He was a Christian and attended Central Baptist Church, where he also taught Sunday school.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lita Morrison; and his brother, David Nolte; as well as his first and second wife, Kay Shell and Kay Carpenter.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Nolte; two sons, Gary C. Nolte Jr., and wife, Kristin, of Hopkinsville, KY, Jeff Daniels of Texarkana, AR; four daughters, Shellie Christie of Cabot, AR, Evelyn Clark, and husband, Rusty, of Ridgeland, MS, Kary Mathis of Louisville, KY, and Melanie Gloster of Little Rock, AR; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the care of Texarkana Funeral Home – AR.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.