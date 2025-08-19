Sponsor

Anthony “Tony” McDowell, 55, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Tony was born on May 24, 1970, in Texarkana, TX., to Bobby McDowell and Suzi Townsend.

He spent his working years as a truck driver and as an auxiliary police officer. He was a member of Godly Prairie Community Church, and he was an Eagle Scout with the Caddo Area Council. He was a founding member of the Fool Injected Demolition Derby Crew. Tony was also a member of the Arkansas High graduating class of 1988.

Tony enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family, and especially his daughter Kamryn who was his partner in crime and best friend. He also loved his mistress, his GTO.

His family will forever remember Tony as a joyful man who loved to have fun and make others laugh. He was a selfless man who would do anything for anyone, and he was loved by all who knew him.

Tony fought a hard fight with strength and dignity, and he never gave up. In his final days, he was more concerned with showing those he loved how much they meant to him and how much he truly loved them all than he was about his own battle, and that speaks volumes about his character and the kind of man that Tony was. He leaves behind a legacy of strength, love, and laughter, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Dorothy McDowell, Elton Cormier and Clarisse Cormier, and his father-in-law, Paul McMahon.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 29 years, Dee Dee McDowell; his daughter, Kamryn McDowell; mother Suzi Townsend; father Bobby McDowell and wife Nancy; sister Nicole Cutchall and husband Chuck; brother Byron Wade Jr.; sister-in-law Katy York and husband Alex; brother-in-law Lincoln Eisley and wife Amanda; nine nieces and nephews, Dakota Eisley, Anola Jordan, Garrett Wade, Paul Leal, Cruz Hernandez, Jon Chatelain, Clay Cutchall, Landon Wade, and Presten Wade; his momma-out-law, Brenda Skelton; special brother Matthew Chatelain and family; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; his fur-baby Gillie; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 21, 2025, from 6:00- 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.