Sponsor

Wayne Mauldin (1933–2025)

Robert Wayne Mauldin, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2025, at the age of 92 at The Retreat at Kenwood in Texarkana, Texas.

Born in Simms, Texas, Wayne graduated from Atlanta High School and went on to serve his country honorably in the Army National Guard for over 13 years. In March 1954, he married the love of his life, Billie Jean Self, and together they built a beautiful life over 64 years until her passing in 2018. They raised their three children—Michael, Sandra, and Lorna—in the Liberty-Eylau community.

In 1982, Wayne and Billie settled in Wake Village, where they became cherished members of First Baptist Church Wake Village, actively participating in the Evergreen Seniors group. After retiring from SWEPCO, Wayne embraced life’s simple joys: traveling, camping, playing cards, tending his garden, and cherishing time with his granddaughters. His homemade milkshakes, vegetable soup, cornbread, and biscuits were legendary, always bringing warmth and comfort to the family.

A devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, Wayne passed his passion for the team to his granddaughters. Above all, Wayne’s legacy was his unwavering devotion to his family. Known for his gentle heart, warm smile, and selfless spirit, he was a pillar of support—a soft touch and a shoulder to lean on for his children and grandchildren. His hobbies revolved around family, and his love left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Wayne was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Billie Jean Mauldin; son, Michael Wayne Mauldin; daughter, Sandra Mauldin Pynes; sister, Doris Mauldin; and brother, James Mauldin. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lorna and Steve Brine; sister, Floyce Frost; sister-n-law Joy Mauldin, seven granddaughters and their husbands: Toni and David Crowder, Keri and Chris Shaw, Nicole and Danny Peavy, Hollie and Jack Sims, Madison and Ashley Reel, Caitlyn Pynes, and Jordan and Zach Ames; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff of The Retreat at Kenwood and Retreat Hospice for their compassionate care over the past five years, and to Chaplains Carlos Trapp and Augustine Alaniz for their daily visits and prayers.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 24, 2025 at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Officiated by Tim Montgomery.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 1:00- 2:00 P.M.

Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park