SPONSOR

September 21, 1962 – March 11, 2026

Antonio Telles, age 63, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. He was born on September 21, 1962, to Kathy Lafayette Telles and Manuel Telles. Antonio was known by his family as a dedicated and loving family man. He cherished the time he spent with those he loved and often devoted hours to bonding with family and friends. His presence, warmth, and devotion to his family will be deeply missed. In his free time, Antonio enjoyed the outdoors. He especially loved fishing and hunting, activities that brought him peace and joy and allowed him to spend meaningful time in nature. Antonio was married to the love of his life Dianne Telles for thirty-five precious years. He was preceded in death by his parents: Kathy and Manuel Telles; his daughter Erica Ussery; one sister, Mary Telles of Fouke, Arkansas; and one brother Jesse Telles of Fouke, Arkansas Left to cherish and remember his legacy is his wife, Dianne Telles of Genoa, Arkansas; his son and his wife T.J. and Christina Telles of Texarkana, Arkansas; and daughter Jennifer and husband Jeremy Fauver of Doddridge, Arkansas; and one brother Bobby Telles of Orange, Texas; one sister, Lynn Telles of Fouke, Arkansas; and five grandchildren: Kohl Telles, Ashton Telles, Kylee Ussery, Kylar Telles, and Klay Fauver. Funeral service will be on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 3 PM at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Doug Larey officiating. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas. Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

SPONSOR

View full obituary and leave condolences