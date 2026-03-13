Betty Jean Ross-Morrison

SPONSOR

March 4, 1935 – March 7, 2026

Mrs. Betty J. Ross-Morrison, 91 of Hope, Arkansas slept peacefully info time on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Christus St. Michael, Texarkana,Texas. Betty was deeply rooted and grounded in the Lord. She confessed her love for Christ at an early age. She lived a life rooted in faith. Faith was the foundation for her life and her Christian values guided how she loved, served and cared for others. She attended elementary school in Rosston, Arkansas and later transferred to Yerger High School in Hope, Arkansas where she graduated in the Class of 1955. Throughout her life, she worked diligently in many roles and was known for her strong work ethics and commitment to providing for her family. Betty was united in marriage to Ledell Morrison and was blessed with two sons and two daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; Jim and Carrie Ross, five brothers: Wilton Ross, Leonard Ross, Theodore Ross, Tilmon Ross, Thomas Terrell Ross and Jim Wayne Ross; three sisters: Birdie Lee Mauldin, Reona Muldrew and Charlene Hayden. She leaves to cherish her memory: her sons; Gary (Tunga) Morrison of Prescott, Arkansas, Gregory Morrison of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters; Tanya Kay Morrison and Sonya Morrison of Hope, Arkansas; a stepson, Clifford Morrison, nd twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grands, a special niece, Carrie Jones who was like a sister nd a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The memories we have of her will always be dear to our hearts. We should not mourn her passing, but should rejoice for she has transitioned to home more beautiful than any we have ever known. Heaven!

Arrangements are under the direction of Lyles Funeral Home, Inc., Texarkana, Arkansas.

