Arma Drue Garland Runnels known as “Drue” to her family and friends was born September 13, 1946 in Dekalb, Texas to the late James Howard Garland and Norma Bell Walker. Drue departed this life on December 10, 2023. She loved to cook, sew, spend time with family and friends as well as care for others.

Arma Drue attended Marvin Pines High School in Dekalb, Texas. At an early age she was a member of Hegler Chapel CME Church and later joined The Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas.

In Texarkana, Texas, she earned a bachelor’s degree in science after earning her nursing degree. All of the patients that Armadrue looked after were cherished by this kind and patient nurse. She didn’t come across strangers. Her smile touched everyone’s heart and made everyone smile. Armadrue was wonderfully pure and exactly a kind person. She was a lady after God’s own heart! She was a Kingdom Jewel, unselfish. Her life’s work was to love God above all else and to put other people before herself.

Arma Drue was preceded in death by her parents, James Howard Garland and Norma Bell Walker; Two sisters, Tracie Leake and Brenda Levells and one brother, William Garland (Cowboy).

She leaves to cherish her memory:

Husband: James Runnels of 44 years.

2 Daughters: Yvette (Delon) Gray and Sandra (Douglas) Starling both of Texarkana, Texas.

2 Brothers: Phillip Hooks of Texarkana, TX and Dennis Hooks of Euless, TX.

3 Sisters-In-Law: Ardell Henderson and Jeanette Runnels of Hooks, TX and Alice Runnels of Dallas, TX.

1 Special Friend: Deloris Curry and 1 God Daughter: Yonnie Matthews both of Texarkana, TX.

6 Grandchildren: Jessica, Jakarian, Serandon, Michael, Jacoby, Alexis 10 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild, and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Family and Friends who loved and cherished her deeply.

Funeral Service Friday, December 22, 2023 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church 210 Wilder Drive Hooks, Texas with Rev. Ronald Ruffin of Greater St. John Baptist Church, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.