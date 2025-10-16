Sponsor

Arthur, “Art” Parris, a man whose legacy is woven into the very fabric of this community, died at age 62, in Texarkana, Texas, at a local hospital.

Born in Grand Haven, Michigan on August 31, 1963, he lived most of his life in Texarkana. Art lived a life defined by selflessness, faith and devotion. He was a man of action, integrity, and of heart. He served his community in many capacities throughout his life. He was the City Marshal of Fouke, Arkansas, a licensed plumber and instructor, a bailiff for Miller County Courts, a former Miller County Sheriff’s Deputy, and the former supervisor of the Occupational Environmental Management Program for Miller County. He was also a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 100. Whether he was mentoring young tradespeople, enforcing the law with compassion or simply lending a hand to a neighbor, Art was more than his titles, though they were many, he wore each role with pride and purpose, always in service of others. Art gave generously of his time and talents.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sharyn Parris, and his brother, George Parris Jr.

But beyond his public service, Art was a man of deep personal love. He found joy in the outdoors—hunting, fishing at Mercer Bayou or Pond Creek, and especially hog hunting, which brought him peace and excitement in equal measure. Yet nothing brought him more joy than his family. Being “Pappy” was his greatest honor. His love for his daughter Jodi, son-in-law Dax, his grandchildren Locke, Lake, and Lincoln, and his extended family was boundless.

He is survived by his only daughter Jodi Parris Haltom and son-in-law Dax of Alexander, Arkansas; one sister Bettie White and her husband, Scott White Sr. of Ore City, Texas; two nephews, Scott White Jr and wife Janey of Greenway, Arkansas; Jared White and wife Mallori of Lindale, Texas; three grandchildren Locke Haltom, Lake Haltom and Lincoln Haltom of Alexander, Arkansas; one great-nephew Dakota White and one great-niece Arnell of Greenway, Arkansas and a number of friends and family members.

Art’s life reminds us that greatness isn’t measured in accolades but in the lives he touched. His legacy lives on in the stories we share, the lessons he taught and the love he gave so freely.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home in Arkansas on Friday, October 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 18th at Trinity Baptist Church, with Rev. George Goynes, Jr. officiating and Rev. Mike Brewer assisting.

The family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Craytor of St. Micheals and his Nurse Practitioners, Amy and Lauren and the nurses on 4 North and ICU especially Remi, Lee, Shelby, Jared and Victoria, whose care and compassion will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital or The American Cancer Society.