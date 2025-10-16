Sponsor

Raymond Darrell Sanders, 72, went to his eternal rest on October 8, 2025 after a short illness.

Darrell was born on October 4, 1953, in Clinton, Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Ernestine Sanders, father Bebe Sanders, mother and stepfather Willie Mae and Edward Johnson, sisters Donetta Friesen and Ellen Williams, brothers James Clyde Williams, Jimmy Neal Williams, and brother-in-law JT Lee.

He is survived by his step-daughter Donna Gwin Wells and husband Kent of Brentwood, Tennessee; step-son Michael Gwin and wife Lynsey of Ashdown, Arkansas; sisters Gwen Thompson and husband Steve of Grove, Oklahoma, Lissa Lee of Hydro, Oklahoma,; brother Dennis Williams of Arkansas; sisters-in-law Debi Williams of Bradly, Arkansas, Martha Wright and husband Carl of Ashdown, Arkansas, Rosalie Tabler and husband Gary of Ben Lomond, Arkansas, Ruby Stephenson of Ashdown, Arkansas, and Lena Seymour of Ashdown, Arkansas; brothers-in-law Melvin Seymour and wife Theresa of Ashdown, Arkansas, Alvin Seymour and wife Laurie of Foreman, Arkansas; grandchildren Derek, Austin, Jack and Alex Wells, Grace Boyd, Nathan and Andrew Gwin and wife Kasidy; great grandchildren Charlotte and Oliver Wells, Jett Boyd, Finley Gwin; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 AM, November 1, 2025 at Wilton Baptist Church.