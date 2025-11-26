Sponsor

Arthur L. Purdy, age 89, of Texarkana, TX passed away peacefully on Monday, November 24, 2025, at his residence.

Arthur was born on August 29, 1936, to his parents, Floyd and Willie Purdy. He was a welding instructor at Texarkana Correctional Center for 33 years before his retirement. He enjoyed flying, fishing, and was a Veteran of the United State Air Force. He also loved his precious pets, a dog, Misty, and a cat, Stubby.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Gail Purdy; his son, Ricky Purdy; and siblings, Floyd Purdy II, Joe Purdy, and Joyce Purdy Chappuis.

He is survived by his stepsons and daughters-in-law, Edward Jr. and Donna Hasley of New Town, North Dakota, and Chris and Linda Hasley of Owasso, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; special friend Ray Williams; caregiver, Angela; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Chambers Hospice for the loving care and guidance provided to them during this time.

Cremation arrangements are under the care of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.