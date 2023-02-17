Advertisement

Arthur Wayne Crowder known as “Wayne” to family and friends was born January 10, 1952 to the parentage of William A. and Eva J. Crowder. Wayne joined the Arkadelphia Baptist Church at an early age. He received his formal education in the Maud ISD. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a Communications Specialist. He received certifications from the Radio Relay & Carrier Attendant School and Basic Leadership Course. Wayne also got a National Defense Service Medal and a Sharpshooter Medal for the M-16 Rifle. Upon returning from the Military, he became a Security Officer at the Fort Leavenworth Military Corrections Complex in Kansas.

Wayne eventually left Kansas and moved to Los Angeles, California where he trained and became a Certified Electrician. There he worked many years for several major companies before deciding to move back to Texas.

Preceded in death are both Parents: William and Eva Crowder, Paternal Grandparents: Smithie and Bob Crowder and Maternal Grandparents: Belma and Fred Hill.

Advertisement

He leaves to cherish his memories: Fiance: Adalia Krivulka, Daughters: Stephanie Crowder and Terrica Odum (Marcus), Sons: Arthur Crowder, Jr., Eric Crowder (Aliza), and Terrence Crowder, Sisters: Valerie Wilson (George), Dianna Culberson (Bobbie), Deana Talbert and Teresa Khader along with a Host of Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and Other Relatives and Friends.

Visitation is Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Arkadelphia Baptist Church Old Boston, Texas from 1:00-2:00 PM. Service begins at 2:00 PM at the Church with Pastor Dianna Culberson, Officiating and Pastor Eric Crowder Jones, Eulogist. Burial at Arkadelphia Cemetery under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

