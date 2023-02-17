Billie Wreyford

Advertisement

Billie Doris Vannatta Wreyford, age 92, went to be with her Lord on February 13, 2023.

Billie was born on March 6, 1930 in Mount Pleasant, Texas. She was a devout Christian lady who was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Texarkana.

Billie is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, James T. Wreyford; her father, W.A. Vannatta; her mother, Rose Lee Vannatta Sellers; stepfather, Tex Sellers; sister, Rene Sellers Lee; and great-grandson, Liam Cade Wells.

Billie is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Allensworth and husband, Jack, and her daughter, Ginger Wells, all of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Bridget Allensworth Contreras and husband, Dr. Freddie Contreras, Jack Allensworth, Jr. and wife, Brittany, Aaron Wells and wife, Susanne, Emily Hilton and husband, Tyler, all of Texarkana, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Emery Allensworth, Payton Trujillo, Adley Wells, Lillian Wells, Presley Wells, Roman Garcia, and Layla Garcia, all of Texarkana; cousins and many other relatives and friends.

Billie loved her family and was not only a great homemaker but she had many interests and accomplishments throughout her life.

Advertisement

She will be remembered by her family and friends as a lady who loved her Lord, who loved and was dedicated to her husband, who blessed her children and was a servant in her church and community.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at First Baptist Church, Texarkana, 3015 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas officiated by Pastor Bryan Bixler. There will be a private burial under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Visitation with the family will be in the Atrium at FBC following the service.

Memorials may be made to From His Heart Ministries of First Baptist Church or Hospice of Texarkana, Texas, 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr., Texarkana, Texas.

