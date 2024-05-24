Sponsor

Aubrey Winthrop Dickens, 84, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on May 21, 2024. He was born January 23, 1940 to Forest Bryan and Sudie Cenda Fowler Dickens in Maud, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Wayne Raymond, Bobby, Jerry Dickens, and sister Charlsie “Totsie” Bettes.

Survivors include his wife Peggy Spriggs Dickens of Texarkana, children Jana Dickens Madill of New Boston, Texas, Jody Dickens of DeKalb, Texas, Judy and Dr. Steve Cotton of Gulf Port, Mississippi, Kristopher and Krystal Dickens of Texarkana, Arkansas; six grandchildren Kaley Lavay, McKenzie Madill, Amanda Baird, Cody Dickens, Dr. Carly Cotton, Kai Dickens; along with a number of great grandchildren.

Burial was in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

