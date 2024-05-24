Sponsor

Martha Chamblee Williams, 74, of Wake Village, TX., passed away on May 22, 2024.

Mrs. Williams was born on September 16, 1949, in Atlanta, TX. to Vernon and Alcie Hill.

She was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church and in the past was on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanities.

Martha is preceded in death by her first husband, George Chamblee, her parents, and one sister, Gail Milligan.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gerald Williams; her son, Ken Chamblee and wife Susan; two stepdaughters, Judy Keisler and husband Rick and Loretta Walker and husband Travis; one stepson, Steve Williams and wife Vickie; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Hill and wife Janice and Gary Hill; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas.

Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in Atlanta, TX.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2024, from 6:00- 8:00 P.M.