Austynn Bradford

Austynn Leigh Bradford, age 22, of Texarkana, Texas died Wednesday in a local hospital. Austynn was born July 31st, 1998, in Kennewick, Washington. Austynn was a sweet soul who was loved by everyone. She never met a stranger and people who met her never failed to leave with a smile on their face. Austynn’ s love of life was only eclipsed by her love of singing and video games.

Survivors include her parents, James and Marti Bradford, two brothers, John Bradford of Ball Ground, Georgia and Jacobe Bradford of Omaha, Nebraska, David Bradford of Howard Georgia, Andrea Bradford and her husband, Ralph Barger of Ball Ground, Georgia, one uncle, David Bradford of Atlanta, Georgia, and two aunts, Shawna Yonts of Texarkana, Arkansas and Nikki Yonts of Batesville, Arkansas.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home,Arkansas.

Online registration at http://www.texarkanafuneralome.com.

