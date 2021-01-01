Advertisement

Jimmy Wayne Cochran, age 61, faithful Christ-Follower, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at St. Michael’s hospital in Texarkana, TX.

He was born on September 16, 1959, in Dallas, Texas to Reverend Gerald and Anna Cochran. He spent over 35 years at Red River Army Depot, finishing his career as a Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic Supervisor.

Jimmy married Jo Cochran on November 9, 2013 and spent seven wonderful years together. He was an incredible father to his two kids, Bryan and Hannah and his three bonus kids, Jordan, Allison and George and his two cats, Snack and Gracie. He was an incredible Poppy to his grandson, Judah White. He spent his time with his family, loved being out on the golf course and was a gifted musician.

Advertisement

He is preceded in death by his father, Reverend Gerald Cochran.

He leaves behind his beautiful wife, Jo Cochran, his two wonderful children, Bryan Cochran and Hannah White, his son-in-law, Jordan White, his pride and joy, Judah White (Grandson), his mother Anna Cochran, his sister Cathy Conn, his three brothers, Randy Cochran, Ron Cochran, John Cochran, his two step-children, Allison and George Steenborg and many beloved family members and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Chapelwood Cemetery with Dr. Jimmy White officiating. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family ask that a donation be made in his honor to Lymphoma or Sarcoidosis research in lieu of flowers.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donate Today! (lls.org)

Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (stopsarcoidosis.org)

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Jimmy Wayne Cochran, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.