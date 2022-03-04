Advertisement

Author Ray James, SR 64, of Texarkana, TX was born April 15, 1957 and was the middle child of seven children. He gained his wings on Monday, February 21, 2022.

He was employed with American Freightways and Sportstran. He was loved by his family and so many other caring people. He loved fishing, music, and cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Motice & Willie Lee James, brothers: Junior Wayne James, Artis (Bruh) James, sisters: Marie James and Willie Mae James.

He leaves to cherish his memory: Sons: Author (Tamara) James, Jr. of San Antonio, TX, Raylin Dewayne James of Shreveport, LA; sisters: Emma L. James, Linda James, and Gladys J. (Tracy) Berry all of Texarkana, TX. 5 grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, March 4th 2022, from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 2:00 PM Tower of Power, 1500 Kline Street, Texarkana, AR. with Pastor David Watson, Eulogist.

