November 27, 1943 – February 26, 2026

Barbara Ann Miner November 27, 1943-February 26, 2026 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Santifer Miner on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at the age of 82. Barbara was born November 27, 1943, in Texarkana, Texas to Lil and Darrel (Buster) Santifer. She was a lifetime resident of Texarkana, Arkansas. She graduated from Arkansas High School in 1961 and the University of Arkansas in 1965. She also earned an MSE from Henderson State University in 1967. Barbara was known for her strong will, unwavering determination, and love and support for her family and community. She was a devout member of Beech Street First Baptist Church, enjoying many volunteer opportunities and lifetime friendships there. Barbara taught elementary school for twelve years and always recalled that those were her favorite twelve years of life work. She also served on the Texarkana, Arkansas city board of directors, and took pride in representing her neighbors and working to maintain and improve her city. Some of the things she enjoyed were hot dogs from Guy’s piled high with mustard, chili, and onions; baking in the warm summer sun; sipping fountain Diet Cokes; spending time with her church family; wearing her favorite denim jeans; and walking her dog, which brought her so much laughter and joy. Barbara is survived by her son Dr. Quinton Miner, Jr. and daughter-in-law Stacey Miner of New Orleans, Louisiana, her sister-in-law Cindy Miner Waits, several nieces and nephews, and many friends whom she loved. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Lil and Darrel (Buster) Santifer; three older brothers, Clyde Santifer, Robert Dale (Bobby) Santifer, Charles Santifer; the father of her children Quinton Miner, Sr.; and her son Derek Alan Miner. A visitation for Barbara will be at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas- 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas from 2-4 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2026. A memorial service to celebrate Barbara’s life will be at 11 AM, Monday, March 2, 2026, at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Jenkins officiating. Private burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Beech Street First Baptist Church- 601 Beech Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854 or Opportunities Inc- 6101 N. Stateline, Texarkana, Texas 75503. The family would like to thank Dr. Graves and the entire staff of Cornerstone and Hospice of Texarkana for their outstanding care of our mother, aunt, and friend. And a special thank you to her Old Tyme Burger Shoppe lunch bunch—she will always watch over you all.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

