James Maddux

March 24, 1953 – February 24, 2026

James McCoy Maddux, age 71, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2026, at Heritage Plaza Nursing Home in Texarkana, Arkansas, under the compassionate care of Dierksen Hospice. Born on March 24, 1953, in Lampasas, Texas, to George and Naomi Maddux. James lived a life marked by quiet strength and steadfast dedication.

He is preceded in death by his parents George and Naomi, and one brother Tommy Maddux. He leaves behind one sister Kay Brister, and many other family members who will cherish his memory. Throughout his final days, he was attended with kindness and dignity, reflecting the respect and love afforded to him by family and caregivers alike.

James served in the United States Army and will be remembered as a devoted individual whose life journey touched the hearts of many. His passing is mourned by those who valued his presence and the enduring spirit he carried.

Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services is entrusted with arrangements.

